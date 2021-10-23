SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Show EP on emotional 9/11 hour







Sunday night’s SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 is poised to be an hour for the ages. The story is one about reflection, and a good bit of it will go back twenty years to one of the most fateful days in recent American history: September 11, 2001.

The title for this episode is “Nine Ten,” and there is significance to that. Most of the episode will take place prior to the attack on the World Trade Center, and it shows just where Jason and the rest of Bravo Team were in their lives. They were all in different places both physically and emotionally and in the aftermath of the tragedy, their lives would never quite be the same.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is just some of what show executive producer Spencer Hudnut had to say on the subject:

“It’s an origin story. In the final act, we get to that horrible morning and see how that day impacted their lives and their future decisions that led them to Bravo.”

We appreciate the timing of this particular episode for so many different reasons. For starters, it gives us a small break in the action after a particularly intense mission in North Korea. It also offers up a bit of a reset at an especially important time. Remember that episode 4 of this season will serve as the big finale for SEAL Team airing on CBS; after this, we will see the series move over to its new home in Paramount+, which is where it is going to air exclusively for the remainder of the season.

The one last bit of advice we can hand over entering this episode is rather simple: Get your handkerchiefs ready. There’s a good chance you will need them.

