NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 video: Sam, Kilbride’s strategy







Tomorrow night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to feature a murder case, but also one with huge implications.

So what happened here? A case involving the ATF, an arms dealer, and a highly-ranked military official who could have been linked to a dangerous militia ready to cause political upheaval in this country. This is a very delicate operation that the team finds themselves dealing with, mostly because this said official is extremely well-connected with key political figures. Kilbride recognizes that one wrong move could jeopardize everyone’s careers at NCIS, let alone federal law enforcement as a whole.

That is why, in one of the two sneak previews below, you see Gerald McRaney’s character be extremely careful when it comes to even setting up a meeting with the general. He doesn’t want Callen involved, mostly because he feels like he’ll get a better response if both he and Sam come into the meeting. They both have military backgrounds and it’s easy to assume the general will be more persuaded because of that. As to whether or not that will really be the case, though, it’s hard to have that firm of an answer.

Over the course of the episode, be prepared for Sam and Kilbride to clash more than a few times. Kilbride may have a history with this general, and that could also serve as a chance to get to know this character a little better. We welcome that part of things, mostly because before this season, McRaney was not a series regular and there was not much of an opportunity to get a good spotlight on him. There were just so many other metaphorical mouths to find and the situation is currently evolving.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







