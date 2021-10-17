NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3: Kensi, Fatima go undercover!







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 to air on CBS next week, there are a few things to be excited for. Take, for example, the idea of an undercover mission!

If you’ve been reading her a long time, then you likely know already that we love it when shows mix things up and give their characters something different to do; undercover stories help to keep things fresh. It’s also an opportunity to pair up some characters who don’t always have an opportunity to be featured around one another. Take, for example, Fatima and Kensi, who are going to be the focus of this part of the plotline.

For a few more details now all about “Indentured,” be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Indentured” – Sam and Kilbride clash when a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride, accused of supplying militia groups with guns. Also, Kensi and Fatima go undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer’s girlfriend, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 24 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In addition to everything with Kensi and Fatima, isn’t it going to be interesting to learn more about Kilbride? Because Gerald McRaney has been promoted at this point to series regular, it’s going to give the show an opportunity to try out some different things with the story that they didn’t necessarily have time for in the past. He’s not going anywhere now and because of that, there are some opportunities to play around a little.

