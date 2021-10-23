American Horror Story season 11: Will Sarah Paulson return?







As we prepare for American Horror Story season 11 down the road, should we prepare for a show without Sarah Paulson? That’s something to think about at present.

If you did not hear previously, there have been some headlines regarding the longtime series star moving on after this season. We know that she was an executive producer for Double Feature and with that in mind, there is an incentive for her to continue to be involved beyond the scenes.

New American Horror Story video! Check out some of our thoughts on the Double Feature finale and after you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

As for whether or not that will continue, it is a little bit early to know. Paulson remains close to show executive producer Ryan Murphy and if a fascinating role comes her way, she could be inclined to come back. Yet, she was MIA for American Horror Story: 1984 and when you consider her relatively-small role in “Red Tide,” it does feel like we’re moving away from Sarah being a franchise mainstay.

If Paulson does ever leave for good, we know that there is another crop of performers who have been introduced over the past few years. We could see more of Billie Lourd or some of the actresses who were prominent in American Horror Stories. As for male actors, Cody Fern seems to be poised for a larger role after the past couple of seasons. Meanwhile, we’d be thrilled to get a little bit more of Macaulay Culkin, who was brilliant through his run on “Red Tide” and seems capable of taking on a lot of different parts.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story, including when season 11 could premiere

Do you want to see Sarah Paulson back on American Horror Story season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







