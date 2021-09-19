American Horror Story: Double Feature: Is Sarah Paulson really done?







If you missed the news from the end of last week, it looks like there’s a chance Sarah Paulson could be leaving American Horror Story after this current season. Given what just happened to her character of Karen, does that mean we have to wave goodbye to the longtime cast member now?

We understand why you would think that — it’s hard to imagine Karen surviving! Yet, there is a chance that you could be surprised in a couple of different ways…

Watch our new American Horror Story video! Below, we share all sorts of thoughts when it comes to this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other reviews. There are more coming the rest of the season.

First and foremost, consider this: Karen could, somehow, still be out there. The promo for the “Red Tide” finale showed someone getting attacked out on the water, and we wonder if she’s going to now become some sort of demented version of a sea creature. Sure, this would be truly bizarre, but isn’t this show about as bizarre as you’re ever going to find?

Beyond what happens on the next new episode, remember that Paulson is already listed as a cast member for the second part of Double Feature entitled “Death Valley.” A number of other cast members from the first part of this season will also be back, and they’ll be joined by a handful of new faces. (We still wonder if there’s any link between the first part of this story and what we’re going to see coming up.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story, including more talk around episode 6

What do you want to see from Sarah Paulson through the rest of American Horror Story: Double Feature?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







