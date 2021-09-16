American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 promo: Is Karen alive?







American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 is going to be coming on FX in one week’s time, and based on the promo, things are gonna get messy.

How much are we talking about here? Let’s just say that Belle and Austin may be done with the insanity that Harry has brought to Provincetown, and that’s without even mentioning Ursula and some of her own plans. There are multiple things that are clearly now in motion…

First of all, let's spend a moment talking about Karen. Is Sarah Paulson's character actually dead? We're going to admit that, at least for now, we have a little bit of pause on that. The promo shows something crazy happening in the water, and we have to wonder if there's going to be some sort of deadly mermaid-version of her now floating around in the water.

First of all, let’s spend a moment talking about Karen. Is Sarah Paulson’s character actually dead? We’re going to admit that, at least for now, we have a little bit of pause on that. The promo shows something crazy happening in the water, and we have to wonder if there’s going to be some sort of deadly mermaid-version of her now floating around in the water.

All of this is of course interesting to think about, and we’re also left at this point to ponder over something else, as well: Is anyone capable of stopping this black-pill army? The show is leaving us in a place now where we are starting to seriously question that. The chemist may be one of the most likely candidates, with the only other hope being that Harry somehow comes to his sense after everything he’s done as of late. (We’re just not altogether confident based on what we’ve seen from him in this past episode — that scene with Doris was AWFUL.)

