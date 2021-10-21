Chicago PD season 9 episode 6: The future of Atwater and Celeste







As we look more towards the future of Chicago PD, we have to wonder now what the future is going to hold for Atwater and Celeste. Is there any hope at all for these two to end up together?

We should note first and foremost that we’re happy that there is something happening in Kevin’s romantic life, given that he has long been the most under-utilized character in that department. He is worthy of love, but the problem here remains that there’s a huge complication. Most notably, Celeste does not know that Atwater is a cop. He’s working as a part of case, but did not realize that there are some feelings that would form here along the way.

So when will this storyline be furthered along on this show? One of the issues with this season so far is the relative nature of its continuity. For example, Burgess’ near-death experience and trauma hasn’t been brought up every week, and it feels like each episode almost exists within a bubble. We assume that some of that is for syndication purposes, as episodes often air out of order there and viewers watching without proper context may not otherwise understand what’s going on. Nonetheless, it could be a problem if Celeste is not brought back on the next new episode or mentioned for some time.

Regardless, we absolutely think that there’s going to be an important future for this character within the Chicago PD world and it’s hard to imagine anything else. We can’t say for sure that true love is coming Atwater’s way but there is a lot to explore here. He has a chance to take a look at what it means to balance out this particularly troublesome set of circumstances.

