Chicago PD season 9 episode 6 spoilers: First look at ‘End of Watch’







Next week on Chicago PD season 9 episode 6, there’s an opportunity to dive more into Adam Ruzek’s past. Will the end result of that be what anyone expected? Odds are, the answer to this question will be “no.” This episode, entitled “End of Watch,” is a chance to see how far the character has come through the arrival of an old colleague. He wasn’t always the same guy he is now; how many of his old ways will return? Beyond just that, are some other characters going to be in a position where they have to clean up some of his messes?

to get a few more details now all about where things could go from here, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

10/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring but when things don’t add up, Voight and Burgess do some investigating of their own. TV-14

What Voight and Burgess find could prove interesting on a few different levels. With Hank, for example, we know already that he is not the sort of guy who constantly colors within all of the proper lines. He’d probably break some rules if he was in Ruzek’s shoes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants the same for him. Burgess, meanwhile, has a very different relationship with Adam, especially now with Makayla in their lives. She’d like to know a lot of the past is behind them.

While we’re sure there’s going to be a lot of action and police drama within this episode, let’s hope that there are some powerful moments for the individual characters. That’s something that we’ve seen the show do a pretty good job at through most of the season so far.

