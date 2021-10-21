





Will Jesse Spencer ever return to Chicago Fire following the shock exit of Matthew Casey on Wednesday night’s new episode? There are reasons to wonder.

Take, for starters, the fact that the character was not killed off. Instead, he’s off to Oregon and theoretically, he’s only making a commitment there for a few years. There could be a chance that he comes back in the right situation, right? There’s always Severide’s wedding or some sort of other huge milestone; personally, we don’t get the sense that Casey is gone for good.

Ultimately, this seems to be corroborated somewhat by Spencer himself. Speaking via TVLine, the actor made it clear that there are logistical reasons why he could come back around later:

“There is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter … My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I’m still going to be here, but I’m just stepping back for right now.”

Our feeling is that Spencer could return once every couple of seasons provided that the story is right. It’s going to be hard to make him some permanent fixture again given that you can’t just flutter a former cast member in and out all of the time. However, it at least seems like there’s still a good relationship between him and the show. It’s similar in a way to what we’re seeing with Monica Raymund; while she hasn’t appeared onscreen as Dawson in a bit, she’s directed multiple episodes of TV as of late within the greater Dick Wolf world.

