Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6 spoilers: Aftermath of 200th episode







Before we know all that much about Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6 on NBC next week, we can express sympathy for it. It’s hard to be the first episode after some major milestone, especially when stakes were so high and there’s a lot of nostalgia wrapped in there.

Yet, of course the show must go on, and that is precisely what we’re going to be seeing here. “Dead Zone” is the title for next week’s new episode, and we like to think the attached synopsis does a good job of not giving anything major away:

10/27/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Severide gears up for an arson investigation. TV-14

The thing that excites us the most in here is simply the opportunity to dive more into Severide doing another arson investigation. It’s a way to call back to some of his time in the OFI, though of course we prefer him to stick around Firehouse 51 while he does some of it. That in a way has long been one of the creative challenges of a show like this: You want it to feel like certain characters are moving forward but at the same time, you also don’t want them to leave the world that they’re already a part of. It’s that chemistry that makes Chicago Fire the show that it is!

Let’s all cross our fingers now and hope there’s a chance for this show to make it all the way to the 300th episode. That may sound daunting on paper, but the ratings are still solid and Dick Wolf has shown over the years that he has this formula hammered down.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes for what’s next below! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates the rest of the season and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







