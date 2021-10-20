Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam? Dr. Sharpe’s crisis







Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam? We’re doing our best to remain hopeful about Dr. Sharpe’s long-term future. However, we do still have some concerns.

What’s the primary one at present? The fact that Sharpe is still talking about leaving — she and Max are both technically hoping to go across the ocean and kick off a life elsewhere. We do think he still wants that, but there’s something about the Dr. Fuentes storyline that makes us concerned that Max will stay. If that happens, will Sharpe still leave? We got a major tease of this very thing at the end of the episode tonight, as Max threatened to stay in order to ensure that Fuentes would not destroy everything that he worked so hard to build there.

At least for now, we can take solace in the fact that there is no evidence that Agyeman is leaving the show, even if the present story makes us concerned. If Sharpe does leave and Max stays at New Amsterdam, it makes it harder to continually put a focus on her. She wouldn’t be connected to any other story! Maybe the writers could figure something out for a few weeks but beyond that, things get a little bit dicey.

The entire storyline right now speaks to one of the biggest strengths of the Max character professionally: His work ethic and drive. However, this is also his greatest flaw. He is often so focused on the idea of helping others in the big picture that he doesn’t look inward. He often refuses to help himself and often forgets on how his actions impact those close to him. This could continue to be an issue no matter how long it lasts.

For now, we’re not worried about Freema’s short-term future. The long-term, however, still leaves us with questions.

