New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6 spoilers: More on Dr. Sharpe’s past







Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6, it looks as though we’re getting a combination of personal and medical struggles all at once. There’s a lot for some of these characters to balance out, but isn’t this series often better when that is the case? By and large, we tend to think so.

Below, we do have the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

10/26/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste. Max learns a little more about Sharpe when someone from her past resurfaces. Iggy plays referee between two young patients and their families. Dr. Wilder reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff. TV-14

The part of this story that personally excites us the most is probably not a shock: Getting to learn more about Dr. Sharpe’s past. Why wouldn’t we want that? We’ve got a number of pieces of that over the years and even still, there’s a good bit more to explore here. Consider that a consequence of having such a well-developed character, and with her relationship with Max being what it now is, that’s only going to lead to some additional opportunities.

As for everything else, we imagine that Max is still going to try to preserve and continue the hospital in the way in which he wants. There’s no denying at this point that he’s in the midst of an unbelievable struggle; he is doing whatever he can in order to make sure that he can keep the values of New Amsterdam intact, but how will he be able to do that when he eventually leaves? That’s what he could struggle to figure out over time. It’s why we wonder if he will ever be able to fully go as he wants…

