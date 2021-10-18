





Tonight, SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 brought Bravo home from a dangerous mission in North Korea, and also some personal revelations.

We don’t have to waste any time here before getting to some of the good news. After all, Clay and Stella are having a baby! She revealed the pregnancy news shortly after he got back home, with her noting that they may need to make their honeymoon plans a little bit more local. She didn’t know how he was going to feel about it but in the end, he was excited! It was an unexpected change to his life and we know already that he’ll have someone to go through for advice: Sonny! Sure, both Ray and Jason are also parents, but their kids are at a very different point in their lives. Sonny’s going through it right now, and his situation is far more complicated than Clay’s.

Is everything going to be smooth sailing for Clay and Stella from here on out? Probably not! We’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that there are a lot of different twists ahead.

As for what else happened at the end of tonight, Jason is trying his best to deal with his headaches and what’s coming along with it — potential trouble with his memory. It’s all the result of so many years out in the field. We know that SEAL Team has focused on some issues like this before but we have to be honest here: These are issues that never go away.

Meanwhile, Ray also opened up to the rest of his team about his post-traumatic stress. He’s gone through so much since his capture, and the last thing he wants to do is harbor some sort of huge secret from the rest of the team. He wants them fully aware of where he is, and that he’s getting help.

