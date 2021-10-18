SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 spoilers: September 11 reflections







When SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 arrives on CBS next week, you should have your tissues at the ready. “Nine Ten” is going to be one of the most emotional episodes in a while, largely because it is a look back at what happened on September 11, 2001 — a day that changed so many lives. It altered how the US looked at diplomacy and how teams like Bravo would operate.

To make things all the more profound, this is a story that will largely take place within New York City. There’s a lot of action within tonight’s new episode, so don’t be surprised if there is a shift to something more emotional next week.

For a few more specifics now, be sure to view the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Nine Ten” – As members of Bravo team travel to New York City, they reflect on a day that shaped each of their lives forever, on the CBS Original series SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 24 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

(Be sure to note the 10:30 start time here, and also remember that it’s subject to change based on NFL overruns.)

Behind the scenes, there’s something notable about this episode in that it is directed by former series regular Jessica Paré. We absolutely hope that there’s going to be a chance to see more of her down the road as Mandy, but we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach to that. We at least know she’s a part of this world and could turn up at any given moment.

“Nine Ten” is poised to be the penultimate SEAL Team episode to air on CBS proper. Following the October 31 installment, you will see the show shift over to Paramount+, where it will become an original there for the remainder of its run.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion all about SEAL Team and season 5

What do you think is coming on SEAL Team season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you check that out, stay at the site — there are additional updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







