Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 11 episode 9 hopes







Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article we’re going to offer up an answer to that question, but also look a little bit ahead.

So where do we start things off here? Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: There is no installment coming up tonight. What gives with that? Well, last week was the midseason finale and because of that, we’re now in a position where we’ll be stuck waiting for a little while to see what’s coming. How long are we talking? Think in terms from now until we get around to February — you can get some more specifics about the return date over at the link here.

As for what we know is coming up next for the series, don’t be shocked if there is a lot of story to be told all about the Commonwealth now. We’ve seen the introduction and the focus can shift over now to being about some of the people in charge. Be prepared to see a lot of The Blacklist alum Laila Robins, who we know is going to make her voice heard in a pretty dramatic way. Meanwhile, expect a lot of good stuff for Daryl in the aftermath of what happened with Pope and Leah through the first part of this season.

The great news for the time being is rather simple in that there’s a LOT of story still to come — sure, it may be the final season, but we’re also looking at a situation where there are still 16 more installments. This is an extended final season which will set the stage for the Daryl / Carol spin-off down the road.

