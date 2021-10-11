The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9 return date, story spoilers







Following the midseason finale, do you want a good sense of what’s coming on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9? There’s a lot to be excited about now!

Alas, we are going to be waiting for a while to see the second part of this three-part final season. The show will be back on AMC come Sunday, February 20. There is a lot that you can expect in this particular round of stories, whether it be a deeper dive into the Commonwealth or a chance to see in particular The Boys and The Blacklist actress Laila Robins.

So what is coming up thematically? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on this particular subject:

I think it’s fair to say there’s an epic start with really big, cool things going on, but also a lot of emotional stuff. So 11B is going to have a pretty different vibe from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season. We tend to kind of switch up some variables in every block. We’ll start to open up our world a little bit more and meet some more people and see what’s going on for everybody. And there’s going to be a really fun thriller vibe to the B block that we’ve been enjoying writing.

Everything that happens in 11B is going to set things up moving into the final eight episodes, which potentially could offer up closure for a number of major characters. Even with the knowledge that there is a Daryl / Carol spin-off down the road, we know that there’s a whole lot more happening in this world beyond just them. We want to see as panoramic a view of the world here as possible.

