The Resident season 5 episode 5 promo: A big Halloween twist coming!







Tuesday night’s The Resident season 5 episode 5 is going to be creepy — that much we know with a certain degree of certainty. How can it not be when it’s a Halloween story! Patients are going to come into the hospital for a wide array of different reasons, and some of them probably be the consequences of some dumb decisions they made over the holiday.

Also, what would Halloween be without at least a few conversations about witches and/or ghosts? Rest assured, these moments will also be back parts of this episode.

Beyond all of this, what we’re perhaps the most curious about in “The Thinnest Veil” is an epic twist that could be coming Conrad’s way — we don’t obviously think it’s something so crazy as Nic coming back from the dead. However, is there something about her crash that he doesn’t know at present? Is there an opportunity to learn something more about his own past? His grief will obviously be a huge part of the rest of the season (at least), but it doesn’t have to be the only part. We do still imagine that there are opportunities for the writers to explore at least a few different story avenues if they choose to do so.

We just hope at this point that this twist is at least somewhat as epic as the promo is hyping it up to be. We know that we’ve been misled a few different times in the past and in the end, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we were sent down the wrong road again here. Maybe the twist actually doesn’t have anything to do with Conrad at all…

