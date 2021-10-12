The Resident season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A Halloween story







Curious to learn a little more about The Resident season 5 episode 5 next week? Let’s star things off by saying this: It’s about Halloween!

Given that “The Thinnest Veil” is the last episode to air before October 31, the writers clearly want to create something memorable here. We imagine that there’s still going to be a lot of pain following the death of Nic, but simultaneously, the series could be trying to move forward. We’ll be seeing within this hour Conrad Hawkins trying to dive head-first into his job at the ER, and it’s going to be harder than ever having to take care of patients in costumes. What’s the difference between real and fake blood? This is probably one of the last times we’d ever want to work at the hospital.

Below, we’ve got the full The Resident season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

While looking for a distraction on Halloween, Conrad treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos. Also, Devon treats a patient who thinks he is being haunted by ghosts. Meanwhile, on the way back from his vacation, Bell picks up a hitchhiker who is not what he seems to be in the all-new “The Thinnest Veil” Halloween-themed episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-505) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We hope that there are at least a few moments of fun over the course of this hour, mostly as a reminder that life is unpredictable and grief comes in waves. There are times that you will be sad and in immense pain and even through that, it’s still possible to find a few smiles here and there. Halloween can be hard on doctors, but there are often some wonderful moments of imagination.

