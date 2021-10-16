Dancing with the Stars 30: Grease Night spoilers for JoJo Siwa, cast







Want to know what JoJo Siwa and the rest of the Dancing with the Stars 30 cast will be performing for Grease Night? We’re happy to lend a helping hand within!

This week, ABC was kind enough to hand down some of their first details about the upcoming episode and, in general, we can’t say we’re shocked about the theme. The vast majority of the songs from the movie are iconic — you’ve probably heard many of them a dozen times. Granted, we think that the people who got “You’re the One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” have the biggest advantage — provided that they nail the routines. The competition is getting more and more fierce now as the people left either have big audiences or pretty good scores.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share all of the dance styles and choices.

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Foxtrot to “Summer Nights”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted To You”

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Jive to “Greased Lightnin’”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Beauty School Dropout”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive”

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Foxtrot to “Sandy”

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Foxtrot to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)”

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Quickstep to “You’re The One That I Want”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing Quickstep to “We Go Together”

We do sort of feel for Melora and JoJo since they’re doing variations of a similar song; granted, they’re also two of the best contestants this season. Odds are, they aren’t going anywhere.

Related – More thoughts on the stunning Dancing with the Stars elimination of Matt James

What do you want to see happen on Grease Week during Dancing with the Stars 30?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







