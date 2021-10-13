Why was Matt James eliminated from Dancing with the Stars?







Why was Matt James eliminated from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, especially after a strong and interesting routine? We’re used to there being predictable exits on this show, especially in an era where the judges often have final say.

Dare we say it, though: This may be the most shocking exit we’ve seen in quite some time. The former Bachelor star came on following two other alumni in Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and they both won! We never had similar aspirations for Matt, given that both Hannah and Kaitlyn had at least some dance experience before coming on the show; yet, we know Matt would make it further than the first four weeks! He was getting better every single week and seemed to have a lot going for him.

So what happened? The obvious move here is to blame Len Goodman. The head judge opted to keep Kenya Moore over him, even though Kenya was in the bottom before this week and probably doesn’t have a big chance of staying in the long-term. Yet, you could argue that it took Matt a little while to show his personality — The Bachelor rarely gave him that opportunity.

The hardest thing to digest here with Matt is that for The Bachelor, so much of the great opportunity was taken from him. His suitors were the center of a lot of drama, and that’s before you get to the Rachael headlines or the eventual Chris Harrison controversy. He didn’t get a chance to really show off who he was all that much because of all the negativity around him, and this was going to be his opportunity to really shine. He had a few weeks, but it still feels like the rug was pulled out from under him a little too fast. If we had it our way, we’d prefer that there was only one elimination this week and then two down the road.

