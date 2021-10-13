NCIS season 19 episode 5 photo: What happens with Alden Parker now?







As we prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 5 next week, we know that we’re preparing already for a future without Jethro Gibbs. With that being said, what will the future hold for one Alden Parker?

At this point, it’s clear already that the writers have put themselves into a tough spot when it comes to Gary Cole’s character. We thought he had a nice debut, but since that time they turned him into too much of an adversary for our liking. However, he sacrificed his job for the sake of not arresting Gibbs on this past episode. Is that the start of a redemption story here?

The photo above comes from Tuesday’s “Face the Strange” and just from it alone, you can see that Parker is back at NCIS as a visitor. How he turned up there is anyone’s guess, but the easy assumption to make is that at some point, you will see this character turn into a proper agent. The question then becomes how that could happen.

Provided it does, the one thing we’re hoping is that Parker wouldn’t all of a sudden outrank McGee just because he’s been in law enforcement longer. Because Parker was fired and Tim has seniority especially at NCIS, he should be able to move into Gibbs’ role fully. That’s something we’ve seen him transition more into over time and we hope there are some specific stories all about it. Have Parker become a normal agent; it’d even feel like there are some fun stories associated with him trying to get adjusted to this role.

What do you think is going to happen with Alden on NCIS season 19 episode 5?

