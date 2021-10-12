NCIS season 19 episode 5 promo: How McGee & the team move forward







It’s only fitting that NCIS season 19 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Face the Strange” — is this going to be the strangest episode we’ve ever seen of the show? Without Mark Harmon on board, it’s pretty easy to make that argument.

Based on what we’re seeing in the promo at the bottom of this article, NCIS is trying its best to ensure one thing above all else: Familiarity. With Gibbs gone they’re going to be getting back to their standard format of a case every week. Sure, there will probably be a few different side stories here and there, but you should be able to dive in, watch the case unfold, and then move forward at the end of it.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you take a look at the NCIS season 19 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Face the Strange” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy commander whose body suddenly explodes before Jimmy can examine it, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If nothing else, isn’t this a case that we haven’t seen before on the show? It’s kinda gruesome and beyond just that, it’s a legitimate mystery that is going to be hard for the time to figure out. The photo above confirms that Gary Cole will still be around the team despite his character getting fired at the FBI. What gives there? If we had to guess, it has a thing or two to do with NCIS recognizing his skill set and/or being grateful that he helped to call off the warrant on Gibbs in the end.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 5?

Do you think the series will move forward okay without Gibbs? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

