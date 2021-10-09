This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Could Dr. Ken return at some point?







This Is Us season 6 is the show’s final season on NBC, and with that, we know that there’s a chance for cameos aplenty. We think that the show will want to honor its past by giving you as many different familiar faces as they can, and that of course includes Gerald McRaney as Dr. K.

So could McRaney’s gig on NCIS: Los Angeles get in the way of that? This marks the first season of the CBS show that he’s a series regular, and that is going to make him a little busier than he’s been in the past.

Speaking to UPI, McRaney made it clear that there could be some mutual interest about him returning to the This Is Us world before everything closes out for good: “I have gotten some feelers [asking] could I do it while still doing NCIS? So there may be something there, there may not.” That’s encouraging, but it’s also hardly any confirmation.

Here is some of the good news we can share when it comes to how This Is Us works — they are incredibly flexible when it comes to the schedule of some of their guest stars. Also, both this show and NCIS: Los Angeles film in the same city. While it would take some careful scheduling, we do think there’s a chance that it could happen. For now, we’d say to cross your fingers and hope for the best here.

NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on CBS this weekend; unfortunately, you’ll be waiting until 2022 to see This Is Us kick off in earnest. You can read more about the final season and what to expect over here.

