Unfortunately, this is where we have a double-dose of bad news. First and foremost, there is no new episode tonight — and there won’t be for a while, as the final season is not slated to air until 2022. That’s the other bit of bad news: There isn’t that much of a future left. The cast and crew are currently filming new episodes and for a lot of them, they are figuring out at this point how things will conclude.

For some more information on the subject of the big farewell, here is some of what star Milo Ventimiglia had to say to Us Weekly:

“Everybody’s excited. It’s senior year — or, you know, extension year! Everyone’s excited. Everyone feels good. You can tell everyone is present, and it’s the same well-oiled machine that we’ve been a part of for the last five years … I think everybody is grateful to be able to wrap it up the way that [creator] Dan Fogelman and the writers planned. Beyond that, [we’re excited to just] have fun and enjoy ourselves and be together as a group because this is the last go around.”

We’re sure that there is going to be emotional stuff aplenty stuffed into these final episodes — after all, there almost has to be when you consider the subject matter! We need to learn who’s all there at Rebecca’s bedside in the flash-forwards, let alone how Rebecca and Toby split up, leading to her getting married for a second time.

How emotional do you think you’ll be when This Is Us season 6, and the series itself, comes to a close?

