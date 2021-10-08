NCIS season 19 episode 5 title spoilers: Prepare to ‘Face the Strange’







NCIS season 19 episode 5 could prove to be significant for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, where it is placed.

Per some early reports at the start of the season, the first four episodes are meant to be about the serial-killer arc, which has of course turned into the quest to take down the nefarious Sonova corporation that hired Paul Lemere in the first place. Gibbs and McGee are taking off to Alaska, and we’ll get a chance to get some sort of further update on that when the show airs on Monday night.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get a hearty dose of insight all about what happened in episode 3! Just as you’d expect, we’ll be around after episode 4 to dive into everything that happens; SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss out.

Episode 5 is going to be the first episode that makes you wonder “what now?” — at least in that there’s a fairly open slate of what the writers could do from here. “Face the Strange” is airing on Monday, October 18, and due to a scheduling quirk, it is going to be the last episode that airs before Halloween. (A repeat is scheduled on October 25.)

Given the close proximity to do the holiday plus that aforementioned title, we’d love it if NCIS goes into some sort of weird/creepy direction. We also are anticipating a return to the case-of-the-week format before too long, as well. Even though we’ve enjoyed these larger arcs, there is no denying that this show is a procedural at its heart. Its performance in syndication airing these one-off episodes is one of the primary reasons why NCIS is so successful now. These are not things we can suddenly ignore!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including a look at Monday’s new episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







