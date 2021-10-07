NCIS season 19 episode 4 photo: Gibbs and McGee search for answers







NCIS season 19 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Great Wide Open” — are you prepared to see what’s coming up next?

If you’ve seen some of the details that are out there for this episode already, there you know at least a few different things about the story that’s coming. Gibbs and McGee are heading off to Alaska, where they are desperately seeking answers on Sonova. Did this corporation really hire a killer to make sure that they could open a copper mine? We still wonder if this situation is a little more complicated than any of us realize at the moment. It’s definitely something that could have a few more twists and turns to it…

New NCIS video! Check out some of what we had to say about this past episode of the show, which sets the stage for the adventure to come. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates you don’t want to miss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=WJ0kauC7SMs

The photo above shows Mark Harmon and Sean Murray’s characters at what looks to be some sort of harbor, potentially where fishing boats are coming in and out. Are the two just questioning locals about the mine? That’s possible, or they could be drawn here for some other sort of specific purpose.

We imagine that the challenges for Gibbs and McGee moving forward are plentiful. After all, they need to build trust in a community that may be suspicious of outsiders, especially from a place like Washington DC that is SO far away. There’s also the challenge of finding people whose opinions aren’t impacted/tainted by Sonova already. If this company is rolling in money in the way in which it’s suspected, it feels reasonable to think that they’d start paying people off in order to hide their secrets.

Related – When can you expect Ducky to turn up within the world of the show?

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







