Chicago Med season 7: Could Yaya DaCosta eventually return as April?







We’re now two episodes into Chicago Med season 7, and it’s clear the writers are doing their best to move forward without Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. Do we still miss them? Absolutely, but the show must go on and they’re trying to bring in other characters to capture our attention.

When it comes to DeVitto’s exit, she was at least able to make a cameo in the premiere and allow longtime fans a greater sense of closure. However, that didn’t quite happen with DaCosta. April’s exit was hastily put together at the end of season 6 and because of her role over on Fox’s Our Kind of People, it’s rather hard for her to come back at present.

Is there at least a chance that she could return down the road? Luckily, it certainly seems that way. In a new interview with TVLine, the actress makes it clear that her departure from Chicago Med had little to do with the cast and crew and she’d love to come back:

“My experience on Chicago Med was absolutely lovely … I loved the cast and crew, and it was difficult to leave on a personal level, but not on a professional level.”

We certainly understand where Yaya is coming from here; she went from playing a supporting role on the NBC series to being a lead over on Our Kind of People, which is a much bigger spotlight and a chance for her to do some other things. Even with a busy schedule we do still think it’s possible she returns at some point; it’s just not something we’d hold our breath for in the immediate future. Heck, Brain Tee (who plays her on-screen love interest Ethan) hasn’t been around for the first couple of episodes as he works on another project.

