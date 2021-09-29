Chicago Med season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A dishonest patient







How do you deal with a patient who doesn’t want to help themselves? That’s the struggle in Chicago Med season 7 episode 3, airing on NBC next week.

Sometimes, confronting your issues is not an altogether easy thing to do. There is fear that can go into it. Sometimes, even shame. Some of this could be at the center of this upcoming story titled “Be the Change You Want to See.” How can Dylan and Will help out a patient in a precarious position? They have a lot to work through here when it comes to taking care of this patient, and you also have to remember they haven’t worked together that long! There are certain social parameters that characters often need to figure out, and we’re sure that these two will clash as the work through how best to communicate.

Below, we have the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

10/06/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Will deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission. A wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Stevie. Vanessa, Crockett and Charles try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery. TV-14

In general, we think that the early episodes of this season are going to revolve around the new ensemble and finding ways to make sure that we get to know the newcomers while not taking away from the established favorites. Odds are, there is going to be a balancing act component to this and we have to be prepared.

Looking for crossovers? So are well, but we still get the feeling that those won’t be coming up for a good while. Think of this as the producers still trying to ensure everyone stays safe during production.

