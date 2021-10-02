The Resident season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Conrad’s search for answers







The Resident season 5 episode 4 is going to be airing on Tuesday, October 12, and it’s clear already this will be uncharted territory. Conrad’s going to learn more about what happened to Nic on Tuesday’s new episode and this would could be all about the aftermath. Even if he sees her in the hospital, that doesn’t mean that he’ll know or understand how she got there. Because it was the police that delivered the news on last Monday’s episode, it feels like there’s a larger mystery here. Maybe it’s something that is resolved in this episode, or it takes a little longer to be totally tied up.

Either way, we’re happy to have some more insight all about this very subject now! Go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 4 synopsis to dive into it a little bit further:

In trying to find a way to channel his emotions, Conrad puts all his effort in looking for answers. Raptor has a run-in with the police that ends up taking a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Leela begins noticing problems with a surgeon who has been Bell’s mentor in the all-new “Now What?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-504) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Our hope is that Conrad can at least have some closure before too long if Nic does in fact die — even if she doesn’t, there needs to be something that allows him to start to get peace. This will be an incredibly tough season for Matt Czuchry’s character, as he will find himself at a different point in his life. The future that he once envisioned for himself could now be gone entirely.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Resident right now, including the promo for Tuesday’s installment

What do you most want to see on The Resident season 5 episode 4?

Where do you think this upcoming story is going to take Conrad and Nic? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







