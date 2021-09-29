The Resident season 5 episode 3 promo: Will Nic die at the hospital?







Next week on The Resident season 5 episode 3, the big moment seems to be here: Learning if Nic Nevin will live or die.

At the end of the episode tonight, the police knocked at Conrad’s door with some bad news — and this is news that sets the stage for what’s ahead. Clearly, the writers didn’t want to make the entirety of the start of the season about Emily VanCamp’s exit so instead, they took a slightly unconventional approach. (The most heartbreaking part of the end of the episode was seeing Conrad walking to the door, only to realize that it wasn’t his wife who was there.)

In the end, though, we knew that there was only so long that the producers would be able to avoid this — it’s the sort of thing that could define or change the entirety of the show. If Nic dies, the world of Conrad Hawkins will never be the same. He becomes a single father and that’s a hard, huge responsibility — especially when he has the weight of the world on his shoulders for being a doctor.

The promo for this episode coming up shows the Chastain crew trying to figure out the best possible way to save Nic, but it also looks like there are some insurmountable challenges ahead. For Conrad, he has to come to terms with saying goodbye and what that means — this is going to be hard. The only thing that we can suggest for now is that you have the biggest box of tissues on standby at just about every moment.

