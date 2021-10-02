Big Sky season 2 episode 2 promo: More on Wolf, Rick Legarski’s twin







Big Sky season 2 episode 2 is coming to ABC this coming Thursday, and that means more great stuff from John Carroll Lynch! He’s long been one of our favorite actors working, and there’s something exciting in advance about seeing his new role of Wolf Legarski.

So what do we know about this guy as of right now? Mostly, just that he is Rick Legarski’s twin, he seems to live out in the middle of nowhere, and he’s got experience working around animals. There’s also, of course, the fact that he’s holding Ronald prisoner and we’re super curious to see what comes of that. How much does Wolf even know?

As for what brought Lynch back after Rick’s death during season 1, he told Entertainment Weekly a lot of it had to do with taking on a different challenge than he ever had before:

There’s a traditional thing that people have done where you get to play a twin; I’ve never done that. I thought that was an exciting challenge, to create someone in the same world that’s very different than the person who left it. I look for things that scare me for a variety of reasons, and that one did. Because sometimes you catch lightning in a bottle, and Legarski was definitely that, in terms of the relationship I had to that character. I don’t know why it was so clear to me what his poor worldview was, but it was pretty clear. I just wanted to see what would happen if we did something different, and [EP Elwood Reid] sold me on that idea.

Odds are, eventually Wolf will come into contact with Jenny and Cassie, but we’d say in advance that this is a story that will likely be slow-played. We don’t get the sense that the writers are going to rush things here given that there is so much other stuff going on! That includes a new villain played by Janina Gavankar, who you can get a tease for in the extended promo below.

Related – Get some more news on episode 2 now

What do you want to see on Big Sky season 2 episode 2 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







