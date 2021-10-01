Big Sky season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jenny and Cassie’s reunion







Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 2, prepare yourself for a further introduction into what the story will look like this time. New characters will be introduced, new struggles will be had, and Jenny and Cassie both are going to realize that they need each other. No matter what they’re working on, they continue to be drawn to each other! This is going to be an episode that offers up plenty of drama, but also hopefully some new wrinkles. So much of this show’s long-term success is going to depend, after all, on them bringing something new to the table every time.

Want a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Huckleberry” – Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However, they are not the only ones looking for answers as a new face comes to town hellbent on taking what she believes is rightfully hers. Meanwhile, Max, Harper, Madison and Bridger are at odds over the stolen money on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that one of the big threats this season is someone played by Janina Gavankar, and she brings a very different energy than anyone we’ve seen before. If she can be more subtle a criminal, it may be a lot harder for Jenny and Cassie to deal with her. After all, so far hubris is the one thing binding most of this show’s villains together.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 2?

