Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 promo: Will Meredith leave Seattle?







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 is set to arrive on ABC this coming Thursday and we’ve got a good sense now of Meredith’s dilemma.

We understand why Ellen Pompeo’s character would want to stay in Seattle. That’s been her home for the entirety of the series; not only that, but her friends and family are there! She’s built up a medical legacy that is almost unparalleled and there’s so much work that could be done there.

It would take a life-changing opportunity for Meredith to consider saying goodbye to the Grey Sloan and in the end, she may now have it. The promo below for this coming episode reminds us of what has been proposed to her in Minnesota: She could have her own lab! She has an opportunity to work on a potential cure for Parkinson’s Disease, which is the sort of work that any surgeon in the world would want to do. Just imagine all of the lives that you could potentially save! She will talk to Amelia all about it in this episode, and of course, Amelia recognizes almost right away how big of an opportunity this is.

Yes, it’s also true that Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is back and will be a big part of this particular season; however, we don’t think a potential Meredith move would be for love. It’s about this opportunity first if it happens, and a relationship with Marsh (who technically, she still barely knows) could be the potential icing on the cake. This is still very early on in the season, so we’ll have to wait and see further what happens — we just don’t expect a quick answer.

