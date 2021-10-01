Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Show boss on keeping Scott Speedman secret







Last night on the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere we had a wonderful surprise in Scott Speedman’s return. There were so many big things promoted leading into the premiere, including the impending return of Kate Walsh. However, this one was kept totally under wraps, and in a world where secrets almost almost come out, that deserves a massive round of applause. It’s similar in a way to the shock return of Patrick Dempsey at the end of the season 17 premiere.

Even though Speedman was only a notable one-episode guest star as Nick Marsh as opposed to a longtime regular, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed to Deadline that she went through the same process of keeping his return a secret as she did with Dempsey last year:

I went to the same extent that I went to keep Patrick’s return a secret, which is torture for everybody, fake character names, fake scenes at table reads, dailies not released, cuts with omitted scenes. We wanted to give fans the thrill of surprise one more time. I knew that I would have to let them advertise Kate Walsh. When the studio network are paying a lot of money for people to come and do big appearances, they want to advertise it, and I always want surprises. I’m like a child. So, this one, it felt important to let the fans gasp at their television one more time.

The plan is for the Animal Kingdom alum to be a series regular for the season; with that, you’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of him. We don’t think we can confirm anything insofar as him having a long-term presence in Meredith’s life, but we at least hope there are chances to get to know him better. We do want to know more about him beyond a possible Meredith romance.

