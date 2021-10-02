





Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty after all of the big events of the season 4 finale? We understand if you’ve got questions on the subject.

We should start here by nothing what’s actually confirmed at the moment: Nothing. Just because Fallon got shot at the end of season 4 does not mean that she is dead, and it certainly doesn’t mean that we are saying goodbye to the series’ biggest star. Remember just how crazy this show already is; somehow, Fallon surviving this cliffhanger wouldn’t even crack the top five weirdest things we’ve seen here over the years. Remember when Gillies briefly played Alexis earlier on in the series? That’s 100% weirder than anything going on at the end of this season.

The reason why we’re ending season 4 with this cliffhanger is simple: Just to give you even the smallest trifle of doubt. They won’t you to at least think that it’s possible that Gillies will be leaving the show, even if that feels incredibly unlikely. Even with her surviving, you can at least remember that there are other consequences that could come the character’s way. She could be facing a long recovery, and there’s still the issue of vengeance. What’s going to happen to Eva after the fact here? There’s a reasonably good chance we’ll get a better understanding when season 5 starts up.

In the end, we’re at least glad that Dynasty fulfilled what we believe to be one of its biggest strengths: Leaning into the chaos. This is a show that knows what it is and never tries too hard to be anything else. After all, why would it when you look at the bigger overall picture?

What do you think: Is Elizabeth Gillies really going to leave Dynasty?

