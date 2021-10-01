Dynasty season 5: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following the big finale on The CW today, let’s go ahead and dive into Dynasty season 5! There is, after all, so much stuff to get into here.

The first thing worth noting here is, of course, the simple fact that there will be a Dynasty season 5 coming on the network down the road. This was confirmed some time ago, even with the show being one of the lowest-rated entries in all of broadcast TV.

So why does the network keep bringing Dynasty back? There are a few different reasons for it, with one of the biggest ones being the CBS TV Studios connection. The CW likes to have shows from both this studio and Warner Bros. TV, and it just so happens that most of the higher-rated series come from the later. This helps to further ensure there is a balance of power here. Also, this is a show that performs very well all over the globe, with the name recognition of Dynasty as a series serving as a pretty important factor.

There is, alas, no premiere date yet for Dynasty season 5, and you are probably going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. Nonetheless, just rest assured that one is in fact coming. You’re going to have a chance to see new episodes most likely at some point in 2022, and we wouldn’t be shocked if The CW opts for a summer airing again. There are smaller ratings expectations for a show like this in July, August, and early September, and they can use more of their season proper to promote some of their shows with a larger overall potential.

As for whether or not Dynasty season 5 is going to be the final one at the network, we’re going to have to wait and see on that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

Do you want to see a Dynasty season 5 renewal on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







