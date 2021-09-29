





Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD for the second straight week? Typically, networks choose to follow up premieres with other new episodes, but we are coming off of one of the strangest seasons in recent memory. We’ve learned to not take anything for granted here.

Ultimately, we do come bearing some pretty exciting news in this piece: All three of these shows are on the air! Not only that, but we think there are going to be chances to do some pretty cool stuff. There’s a lot that needs to be addressed still from the big premieres, and there are also chances in here to learn about new characters — that is especially true on the Chicago Med side of things.

To better set the stage for tonight’s big lineup, we’ve enclosed synopses for all three of these upcoming episodes below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 2, “To Lean In, Or to Let Go” – 09/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Vanessa and Archer disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident. Dylan and Charles deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma. Stevie and Will treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2, “Head Count” – 09/29/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A video of Casey from the roof rescue goes viral. Mouch sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51. Herrmann breaks protocol. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 2, “Rage” – When a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth; Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess.

Of these episodes the latter is probably the most important for a single character’s long-term future. After all, we don’t know if Burgess is going to be back on the job or not! We remain hopeful, though, mostly because it’s hard to imagine Chicago PD without her. It may just take some time to get her to a point where she’s 100% ready and that’s okay.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Chicago PD in particular — think along the lines of Burgess’ big story

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







