Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Burgess debates her future







In just 24 hours Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 is going to be coming on the air, and it’s a huge one for the future of Kim Burgess. There’s no denying that. This is someone who recently went through a harrowing near-death experience and at this point, it’s hard to know if she’s going to make it back to Intelligence at all.

Will a part of her want to? We’re sure that the answer to this is “yes.” Just remember that she loves her colleagues and she’s spent a good percentage of her adult life there. With that being said, though, she also needs time to recover and can’t get pushed into starting up work too soon. That’s our concern since in episode 2, Voight will encourage her to come back after a couple of weeks; meanwhile, Ruzek will suggest that she takes on desk duty for a while.

Speaking on the subject of this particular story to TVLine, here is some of what Marina Squerciati had to say:

“I feel like people get the flu and are out of work longer than that, and she was brutally assaulted and shot twice … I think it’s a matter of Ruzek trying to give her the space she needs, but ultimately not giving her the time she needs to heal.”

We don’t think Ruzek is out to harm her in any way but this whole situation could be a reminder of something very simple: A lot of times, we have to let those in pain figure out the best proper way for them to heal. It’s something that cannot be rushed or forced; if it is, then they may never get better. We hope to see Burgess back at Intelligence sooner rather than later, but not at the expense of the character’s long-term health. We don’t want to see her isolated longer because she tries to dive in too early!

