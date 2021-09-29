NCIS season 19 episode 3 photo: How will Gibbs, Parker get along?







Monday night’s NCIS season 19 episode 3 is going to be exciting for so many reasons, and some of them start with Gibbs and Parker.

This past episode 2 served as the big introduction to Gary Cole as a part of this show and for the most part, we enjoyed it. Alden is apparently quite good as an FBI agent, but he’s also a little bit eccentric. There’s something about him that just feels off — we’re not saying that he’s a bad guy by any means, but he has this energy that is a little hard to place. It’s what makes him unique amidst the larger ensemble.

Now, we’re going to see Parker work alongside Gibbs as the two are sent off to find a potential victim of the serial killer they recently captured. This is the first two these two characters will spend any substantial period of time together. Will they get along at all?

We know that Gibbs will have a chance to do a little recon in advance on Alden, provided that this is something that he ultimately wants to do. We’ve learned that Parker and Fornell know each other from the latter’s days with the Bureau, but from what we’ve seen Parker is somewhat of a lone wolf who doesn’t mind going undercover or doing things his own way. Gibbs has some of these same traits, but is stubborn and entirely set in his ways. He also has no set rulebook right now since formally, he is not a part of NCIS at the moment.

There’s a real sort of feeling entering this episode that either Alden and Gibbs are going to be good friends, or they’ll very quickly decide they don’t like each other at all. It’s hard to see much middle ground here.

What do you expect to see for Gibbs and Parker entering NCIS season 19 episode 3?

