NCIS season 19 episode 3 promo: Is Gibbs missing … again?







Next week on NCIS season 19 episode 3, we could be seeing another crisis coming up around Gibbs. Oh, and it also just so happens to be a familiar one: He’s missing. Again.

For some more insight on that, take a look at the promo below to “Road to Nowhere.” As it turns out, the serial killer who Gibbs shot is still not only alive, but also willing to guide the team to another one of his bodies. However, he has a major stipulation: He wants Gibbs to be the one to take him.

So why would he do this? There’s a reasonably good chance that this will be another test of Gibbs’ morality and where he is as a human being at this point. If this guy just has some sort of death wish, there is some merit to getting Gibbs out in the middle of the nowhere with him. Mark Harmon’s character may be tempted to just kill him and be done with it. He’s still technically not an NCIS agent and because of that, he may be following a different set of rules.

This episode, in the end, should be a great chance to get to know Alden Parker (Gary Cole) a little bit better. He and Gibbs are going to be traveling together for a part of the road trip within this episode; there should be some fun and/or the occasional awkward humor that comes out of this.

