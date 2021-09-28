NCIS season 19 episode 3 spoilers: Gibbs and Parker’s road trip!







NCIS season 19 episode 3 is certainly not the sort of story we thought that we’d be getting in advance. Entering the season, we know a lot of people thought that Alden Parker (Gary Cole) would be a replacement for Gibbs. However, it turns out that he’s going to be working alongside the character moving into the next case. These two will be doing some unorthodox work together on “Road to Nowhere” as they try to resolve a key question: Who is behind these contract killings? As it turns out, the serial killer actually had an agenda.

To make matters more exciting, this episode is directed by none other than Rocky Carroll, who has become a part of the standard rotation at this point.

For some of the first specifics, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Road to Nowhere” – Gibbs and Parker go on a road trip to find one of the serial killer’s victims. Also, Agent Knight goes undercover at a large manufacturing company with ties to the murders, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

We’ve heard already that the whole serial-killer arc is going to last for these first four episodes; with that in mind, we can assume that Mark Harmon will be around for that long. Beyond that, though, it feels like his future is anyone’s guess as the show has stayed mysterious on his long-term story for a while.

