Billions season 5 episode 12 (finale) promo: Axe dares Chuck to arrest him







How messy are things going to get over the Billions season 5 finale? Judging from the promo below, the answer is “very.”

For those of you who aren’t 100% caught up on the series, let’s just say that we’re at a point where everything could finally start to hit the fan a little bit. We know that from the very start of the series, there were questions surrounding whether or not Chuck Rhoades could actually take down Bobby Axelrod. It looked as though we were occasionally close to making that happen but in the end, it just didn’t end up materializing. Or, at least that’s been the case until now.

Judging from the new promo below for episode 12, it looks as though Chuck’s latest devious plan could end up working! He’s found a way to use Taylor and Mike Prince both to his advantage and on the surface, it feels like Damian Lewis’ character is actually cornered. He’s got him at a point where he’s willing to stand out in the street, daring someone to come and arrest him. Will that actually happen? We have to wait and see, but it’s clear that this is a more desperate version of this character than we’ve ever seen before.

In a lot of ways, we know that desperate people are at times the most dangerous. Axe, despite his present situation, is still a shrewd and resourceful guy. Just on the basis of that alone, don’t be shocked if he somehow finds a way out of this. Or, if nothing else, remember that someone with his kind of wealth could manipulate the legal system in dramatic ways. We wouldn’t put anything past him. As a matter of fact, it’d be completely stupid to even consider that possibility.

