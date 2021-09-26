Billions season 5 finale preview: Is Axe getting arrested?







As we prepare ourselves for the Billions season 5 finale on Showtime next week, it feels like we have to ask the question: Is Axe getting arrested? Are we truly at the end of the road here for this character?

We know that we’ve seen Damian Lewis’ character in some precarious spots over the years and yet now, he may be in his most desperate state yet. Just think about what he’s up against for a moment here! After so many battles it seems like Chuck, with the help of Taylor and Mike Prince, finally has devised a foolproof plan. He knows that Bobby is cornered and it’s going to be hard for him to worm his way out of it. The end of the episode tonight spoke volumes, as Axe made it clear that he didn’t quite know what to do. He could be arrested in the blink of an eye!

Clearly, the writers want us to be thinking entering the finale that we’re at the end of the road for this character, and it’s certainly possible that we are. Yet, the thing with Axe is that he’s always thinking a few steps ahead, and he may even be at this point, as well. Is the solution to this problem one he can’t tell Wags, Wendy, or anyone else close to him? It’s not a solution that we’re seeing, but the idea of a full season of Billions where Axe is in prison doesn’t feel that appealing. It would mean that Chuck won, and we’re not altogether sure that they want to give Chuck that sort of victory at this point.

Ultimately, this show is going to be at its best when all parties are fighting against each other — we can’t believe the fight is over right now, even if things are looking rather grim.

What do you most want to see entering the Billions season 5 finale on Showtime?

Do you think that Bobby Axelrod is actually going to be arrested? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

