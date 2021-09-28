





Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 at some point in season 5? With the current state of the Maddie storyline, we understand the concern.

Over the course of season 5 episode 2 we saw Maddie struggling mightily with postpartum depression. It was clear that she was struggling mightily, not just with her day-to-day life but with even picking up the phone. She clearly needed help, and the question is whether she can find it sooner rather than later.

There is also another consideration when it comes to Maddie’s present story arc: At some point, we do have to anticipate her leaving the show for a stretch. This doesn’t have to be a long-term thing, but Hewitt recently welcomed a baby in real life. The writers may be setting up a story where Maddie could go off for a while and return with proper treatment and in a better place. Or, this is what we’re hoping for. It would benefit many viewers out there to know there’s a way to make things better for themselves, even if it’s difficult and it comes with a temporary sacrifice.

As we dive into episode 3 next week (we know that Hewitt will still be a part of it), go ahead and keep some of this information in mind. Also, remember that the blackout story is going to continue. While it would be nice to see things get better in the reasonably-near future for her, it’s probably going to get more trying first. We didn’t see anything in the episode tonight that makes us think otherwise.

While the subject matter of this Maddie story may be difficult, we do appreciate the show shining a light on it; hopefully, it will serve as a means to help a lot of viewers out there.

Do you think that Jennifer Love Hewitt is sticking around 9-1-1 in the long-term?

