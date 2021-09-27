9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Can Athena save her family?







Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3, the devastating blackout in the city will still be going strong. To go along with that, we’re also going to be seeing so much more in the way of drama for our favorite characters. Athena is going to be in a horrible position as she has to do whatever she can to protect the people she loves. Meanwhile, Maddie has to make a really hard decision for herself; it’s been clear already that she is suffering from postpartum depression and at the moment, it’s not altogether clear where this story will go or conclude.

For a few more details on all of these different storylines, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena races to save her family from a tragedy. Meanwhile, Eddie must make a difficult choice about his future and Maddie makes a life-changing decision in the all-new “Desperate Measures” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-504) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Within this episode, we imagine that at least a couple of big stories will be resolved … or the show will build in that particular direction. Based on some of the early details that we’ve seen regarding episode 4, it does feel as though we’re moving away from the blackout storyline, at least — power will be restored in a matter of time! Of course, the question then becomes just how much damage will be done from point A to point B. These big disaster episodes almost always tend to have some sort of emotional aftermath, and we are firmly expecting that to be the case on this occasion.

