Dancing with the Stars 30 preview: Will Martin Kove be eliminated?







As we look ahead to tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode, it certainly looks like bad news for Martin Kove. There’s no other way around it! He was by far the worst dancer on last week’s episode and now, we’re looking at the first elimination.

If we are looking at this show strictly as a test of dance ability, there’s no denying that the Cobra Kai star is out. With that being said, does he still have a chance?

Here’s one of the first things that Kove has going for him: A devoted fan base. We know how many people love the Netflix series, and then also The Karate Kid before that. We also think that he’s an inspiration to a lot of people out there — at 75 years old, he is the oldest contestant on the season. He also doesn’t have any dance background, which isn’t something that every other contestant can share with him. When you think about, Martin is more or less the essence of what this show is!

Unfortunately, there is still one glaring problem: Martin can’t dance. We could see him maybe getting by out of sympathy for a week or two, but typically people who are this poor out on the floor don’t get too many kicks at the metaphorical can. The biggest exception otherwise is Master P back on the second season of the show, but the less we saw about that, the better.

