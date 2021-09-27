Dancing with the Stars 30: Cheryl Burke tests positive, will miss show







Going into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 performance show, we already know of one person who will be absent.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Cheryl Burke confirmed that she will not be taking part after testing positive for the virus. Even despite being fully vaccinated, she will quarantine for up to the next ten days out of an abundance of caution.

So how does this impact Burke’s partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby? He is obviously going to be deemed a close contact, and a source tells TVLine that his status will be addressed during tonight’s new episode. If a pro is injured typically another one is able to learn the choreography and step into their place, but this situation is of course different since we are talking about a highly contagious and dangerous virus.

Through one performance Rigsby showed that he was more than capable of being a contender on the dance floor, and provided he sticks around, he could be a serious threat the further this season goes. We are sure that producers do have some sort of protocol in place in the event something like this were to happen; they dealt with this to some extent last year, as well, though we didn’t get any indication that a dancer tested positive at any point in production then. This is hardly something that should be blindsiding anyone who is a part of the series at the moment.

The most important thing, of course, is Burke’s health. We hope that she can recover quickly from any symptoms and that she is back on the dance floor before too long!

