Dancing with the Stars season 30 week 2 spoilers: Will JoJo Siwa stay #1?







Dancing with the Stars season 30 week 2 is coming on ABC on Monday night; so is JoJo Siwa going to have a chance to remain on top of the leaderboard? She was the last to perform alongside Jenna Johnson in the premiere, and was able to deliver a performance that was both impressive and also revolutionary for the US edition of the show.

With all of this said, we know already that this is one of the most competitive seasons of Dancing with the Stars ever! There are so many good performers all across the board this time and they’re all going to do what they can to blow audiences away. Meanwhile, there’s also Cobra Kai star Martin Kove doing what he can to stave off elimination; he was easily the worst dancer in the premiere and we’re not sure he’ll get any better given his lack of dance experience.

Want to at least know what everyone will be performing on Monday night? Rest assured — we’ve got you covered within?

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Rumba to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Salsa to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Rumba to “All by Myself” by Celine Dion

Influencer Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew Live!

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Cha Cha to “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Cha Cha to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Tango to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to “U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

That’s a lot of routines, but is anyone at all shocked that producers are leaning in to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship already? We can’t be.

