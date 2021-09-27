Beck Bennett leaving Saturday Night Live; Kate McKinnon returning







We knew that there would be some changes coming into Saturday Night Live season 47 this weekend, but this is not what we expected!

In a new post on Instagram longtime cast member Beck Bennett, known for his take on Mike Pence among other characters, confirmed that he will not be returning to the show. The same goes for Lauren Holt, who only joined the show last year.

Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson are all poised to be returning after significant questions over their future throughout the summer. What likely facilitated this is that over the years, SNL has become more flexible with allowing cast members to do other things during the season. These three all have other gigs but executive producer Lorne Michaels realizes the value in having familiar faces around as long as possible. Also, most cast members recognize the tremendous platform that this show is; there aren’t many other comedies out there that produce anywhere near this level of viewers week in and week out.

There are three new featured players coming on board this season in Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. Meanwhile, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang (fresh off of an Emmy nomination) have both been promoted to main cast after being featured players previously.

As of right now, it is believed that the remainder of the season 46 cast will be coming back for more, including SNL staple Kenan Thompson, who has been around for longer than any other cast member in the show’s history. Bennett will be missed, but like so many other alumni over the years, we feel like he’ll have no problem landing a big gig somewhere else.

Related – Check out the hosting lineup for SNL season 47 at the moment

What do you think about Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt leaving Saturday Night Live?

Meanwhile, are you glad that everyone else seems to be coming back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beckbennett (@beckbennett)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







