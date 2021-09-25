





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that this is premiere week for a number of primetime shows, it makes sense to wonder this!

We know that there’s all sorts of stuff to be excited about when it comes to season 47 at this point, especially since we now know the first few hosts of the season! Unfortunately, we aren’t going to have a chance to see any of them for a little while longer. There is, after all, no new episode on the air tonight.

Looking for a silver lining? Well, this is the last week of repeats for at least the next month at least, as we’re about to have a fantastic run of episodes to carry us further into the fall! Take a look at all the confirmed hosts below.

October 2, Owen Wilson – It’s kind of a surprise that the Loki star has never hosted the show before; it’s also somewhat of a surprise that they would have a first-time host do the premiere. It’s happened before granted, but it’s always a risk.

October 9, Kim Kardashian West – By far, this is the most polarizing choice. We don’t love having her on personally, but we say this knowing full well it will probably be one of the highest-rated just because a lot of casual viewers/Kardashian fans will be curious.

October 16, Rami Malek – This is going to be fun! We hope that Pete Davidson sticks around just so there’s a sketch where he and Rami dress entirely the same and people struggle to tell them apart. (Pete has impersonated him before.)

October 23, Jason Sudeikis – The Ted Lasso star was our pick for who should host the premiere, but better late than never, right? While he’s appeared since his departure from the show, he hasn’t had top billing quite like he’s about to.

You can see all of the hosts per a recent NBC announcement below, plus the musical guests who will be accompanying them all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What are you most excited to see on the Saturday Night Live premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates all season. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







